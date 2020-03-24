|
|
|
CROOK (née Jones) Passed away peacefully
on 17th March 2020 at
her home in Scholes with her loving family by her side.
Rose.
D.O.B 04/06/1955
The dearly loved wife of David, loving Mum to Clare and Shelley, devoted Nan of Paul, Connor, Jessica and Harley. Much loved sister, sister-in-law, mother-in-law, aunty, cousin and friend to many.
Funeral service will be held at
St Catherine's Church, Scholes on Monday 30th March at 10.30am.
Followed by committal at
Wigan Crematorium at 11.30am.
Family flowers only. Donations
in Rose's memory to
'The Christie' care of the family.
All enquiries to
Bolton's Funeral Service,
27a Haigh Road, Aspull,
Wigan WN2 1LB
Tel: 01942 831262
www.boltonsfunerals.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 24, 2020