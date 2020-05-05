|
|
|
HOUGH (Nee Winstanley) Passed away peacefully on Saturday 25th April 2020 in
Wigan Infirmary and of Aspull.
Rose
Aged 86 years
Dearly loved Wife of Jim. Loving Mum of Lynne and Stephen, a treasured Mother-in-law of
John and Amanda. Much loved Grandma of Christopher, Gareth and Isabelle and loving Great Grandma of Seth and Nia. A dear Aunty, Cousin and Friend to many.
Private funeral service and committal to be held at
Wigan Crematorium on
Monday 11th May at 12:00 noon.
Family flowers only.
Donations in Rose's memory
to 'The Brick' and/or 'Wigan and Leigh Hospice' care of the family.
All enquiries to Bolton's Funeral
Service, 27a Haigh Road,
Aspull, Wigan WN2 1LB
Tel; 01942 831262
www.boltonsfunerals.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on May 5, 2020