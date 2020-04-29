|
|
|
ABRAM Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 22nd April 2020,
at the family home in Aspull.
Roy
Aged 85 years
Deeply loved husband of the late Edna. A loving father to Susan and Paul, cherished father-in-law of Jan and Brother of Billy.
Roy was also a dedicated Grandad, Great-Grandad and a friend to many in the local community.
A private funeral service and committal to be held
at Wigan Crematorium on
Thursday 30th April at 6:00pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations in the memory of Roy
to 'Lymphoma Action'
care of the family.
All enquiries to Bolton's Funeral Service 27a Haigh Road, Aspull, Wigan WN2 1LB
Tel; 01942 831262 www.boltonsfunerals.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Apr. 29, 2020