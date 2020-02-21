|
|
|
DAVIES Peacefully in hospital on
15th February 2020.
ROY
aged 85 years.
A loving and much loved husband, dad and grandad, who will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at St Cuthbert's Church, Pemberton, on
Thursday 27th February 2020 at 10.00am followed by committal at Wigan Crematorium.
No flowers by request,
donations if desired to
The Mind and Memory Fund (Three Wishes)
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan.
Tel (01942) 222156 www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 21, 2020