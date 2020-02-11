Home

Ruth Webster Notice
Webster Peacefully in Wigan Infirmary
on 1st February 2020

Ruth aged 86 years.

Beloved Wife of the late Chris.
Dearly loved Mum of Stephen and his Wife Val and a loving Grandma and Great Nanna.

The funeral service will be held at St Mary's R.C Church Standishgate on Friday 21st February 2020 at 11am followed by committal at Wigan Crematorium.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired in lieu of flowers to The Christie
c/o the family.

Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 11, 2020
