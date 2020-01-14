Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alan Jones Funeral Directors (Ashton-in-Makerfield, Wigan)
Ashland House, 87 Old Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN4 9BG
01942 271824
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Mercer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Mercer

Notice Condolences

Sandra Mercer Notice
MERCER Sandra Passed away peacefully at home on 5th January 2020,
Sandra aged 63 years and of Bryn.
A loving and caring Wife of Derek,
devoted Mother of Mark and Julie,
amazing Nan of Lewis,
Oliver and Chloe.
Sandra will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
The Funeral Service and Cremation will take place on Monday 20th January 2020 in
St Helen's Crematorium Chapel
at 10.30am.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Christies Hospital
c/o the family.
All Enquiries to:
Alan Jones Funeral Directors,
87 Old Road, Ashton in Makerfield WN4 9BG. Tel: 01942 271824
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alan Jones Funeral Directors (Ashton-in-Makerfield, Wigan)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -