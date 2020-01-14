|
MERCER Sandra Passed away peacefully at home on 5th January 2020,
Sandra aged 63 years and of Bryn.
A loving and caring Wife of Derek,
devoted Mother of Mark and Julie,
amazing Nan of Lewis,
Oliver and Chloe.
Sandra will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
The Funeral Service and Cremation will take place on Monday 20th January 2020 in
St Helen's Crematorium Chapel
at 10.30am.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Christies Hospital
c/o the family.
All Enquiries to:
Alan Jones Funeral Directors,
87 Old Road, Ashton in Makerfield WN4 9BG. Tel: 01942 271824
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Jan. 14, 2020