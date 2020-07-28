Home

Sarah Bissell

Sarah Bissell Notice
BISSELL Who passed away on
Thursday 16th July 2020 at
Astley Grange Nursing Home, Bolton, formerly of Ince and latterly of Garswood House, Ashton in Makerfield
Sarah (Sally)
Aged 86 years.
The dearly loved mother,
mother in law, grandmother,
great grandmother, sister and aunty of Carol, Ken, Gemma, Angela, Adam, Ceiron, Bella,
Alice, Summer, Grace, Bradley, Jack, Ethel, Yvonne, Wendy,
John, Lynn and Beryl.
Funeral on Friday 31st July 2020, service and committal at Wigan Crematorium Chapel at 12 noon.
Refreshments and memories at Higher Ince Labour Club,
Anderton Street, Ince.
All enquiries to:
Vartys Funeral Directors Ltd,
Darlville, Manchester Road,
Higher Ince, Wigan,
Tel: 01942 244712.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on July 28, 2020
