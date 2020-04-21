|
LAVELLE SARAH Sarah Lavelle passed away peacefully after a short illness in Westwood Lodge Nursing Home on Saturday 11th April 2020.
Aged 88 years.
Beloved wife of the late Tony,
dearly loved mum of
John, Brian and Adrian and
a much loved mother-in-law,
nan, sister and aunt.
A private graveside service for family only will take place on Tuesday 28th April 2020.
All enquiries to
R Banks & Son, Halliwell House
Ormskirk Road, Pemberton
Wigan, Tel: 01942 222156.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Apr. 21, 2020