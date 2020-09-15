|
|
|
Barlow Who passed away on
26th August 2020 in
Wigan and Leigh Hospice
And of Hindley
Sheila
Aged 74 years.
The much loved Wife of Denis
and mum of Sheryl.
Special sister of the late Eileen.
Loving Daughter of
John and Elizabeth.
Then…still…always will…
love you so much
Sadly missed but forever remembered by family
and friends.
Funeral service and cremation
will take place on
Tuesday 22nd September 2020 in Howe Bridge Crematorium Chapel at 12 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Cancer research c/o the family
All enquiries to;.
Alan Jones
Funerals Directors Limited
Danesbrook House,
21 Ladies Lane,
Hindley, Wigan, WN2 2QA
Tel: 01942 525504.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 15, 2020