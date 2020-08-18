|
|
|
Gregory Who passed away on
5th August 2020 at her home
in Hindley surrounded
by her loving family.
Sheila
Aged 66 years
The Dearly loved Wife of Ian
Much loved Mum of
Stuart and Rebecca.
Devoted Grandma of
George, Leo and Imogen.
A much loved Sister, Auntie
and friend to many.
Funeral service will take place on Thursday 20th August 2020 in
St Patricks Roman Catholic Church at 11am followed by cremation at Howe Bridge Crematorium Chapel.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Christie c/o the family.
All enquiries to:
Alan Jones
Funerals Directors Limited
Danesbrook House,
21 Ladies Lane, Hindley, Wigan, WN2 2QA Tel: 01942 525504.
