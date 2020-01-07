|
|
|
HARDACRE In hospital on
27th December 2019,
of Marylebone and Haighfield Nursing Home
SHEILA
Wife of the late Bert.
Dearly loved mother of Tim, Tessa and Victoria. Loving Nanna of Melissa, Elena, Daisy, Bethany and Patrick. Loved sister of Kathleen, also Pat and Adrianne (deceased).
The funeral service will take place on Friday 17th January 2020,
11am at Wigan Crematorium.
No flowers by request but donations, if so desired, to Macmillan Cancer Support care
of the funeral directors.
All enquiries
Edwards Funeral Directors
Holmwood
11a Dicconson Terrace
Wigan
WN1 2AA
Telephone: 01942 821215
