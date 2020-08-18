Home

PURCELL Sheila May Passed away peacefully at
The Christie on 9th August 2020,
aged 82 years.

Beloved Wife to John,
dearly loved Mum to
Christine, Joanne and Suzanne and devoted Nana to
Eleanor and Joseph.

Sheila will be deeply missed by
her loving family and friends.

The funeral will be a private service on the 21st August with a memorial service to follow in due course.

No flowers please but donations,
if desired, can be made to
either The Christie Charity
or Cancer Research UK.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Aug. 18, 2020
