Parkinson Stanley (Stan) In Hospital on 7th May 2020
after a long illness, aged 87.
Beloved husband of Beatrice, loving father of Stuart and Simon. Grandad to Louise, Julie, James, Scarlett and Luke. Great Grandad to Matthew and George.
Funeral will take place take at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Tuesday 26th May at 12.30pm. Will be sadly missed by
family and friends.
All enquiries to Sue Gibbons Funeral Service, Park Street, Wigan, 01942 820290
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on May 19, 2020
