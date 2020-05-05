Home

Stephen Wharton

Stephen Wharton Notice
Wharton Stephen Of Ince, passed away
24th April 2020
aged 83 at Wigan RAEI.

A devoted Husband to the late Jean and a loving Father to Stephen & Susan, Father in Law to Trisha & Anthony. Stephen was a much loved Grandad & Great Grandad
to all his grandchildren he will be missed by all those that
knew and loved him.
He will always be in our hearts.

The funeral service will take place at Wigan Crematorium,
Friday 8th May at 5pm for immediate family.
Family flowers only and any donations care of the family.

For all enquires please contact McGuires Funeralcare, Gidlow Lane, Wigan 01942 825554
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on May 5, 2020
