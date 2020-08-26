Home

Susan Edwards

Notice Condolences

Susan Edwards Notice
EDWARDS (Née Wood) On 23rd August,
at Wigan and Leigh Hospice,
after a long illness bravely borne,
SUSAN,
aged 74 years.
Beloved Wife of Richard,
dearly loved Mum of Toby and Victoria and Mother-in-law of Julian, Em and Sonia (deceased). Loving Grannie of Georgie,
Henry, Finn and Lander.
Due to current restrictions, a private family service will be held.
No flowers by request but donations, if desired, for the
Wigan And Leigh Hospice or Derian House may be sent to Edwards Funeral Directors, Holmwood, 11a Dicconson Terrace, Wigan, WN1 2AA
Tel 01942 821215
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Aug. 26, 2020
