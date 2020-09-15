|
Edwards Richard, Toby and Victoria sincerely thank all relatives,
friends and neighbours for the many messages of sympathy,
incredibly generous donations for
Wigan and Leigh and Derian House Hospices received following the sad loss of a much loved
Wife, Mum and Grannie, Sue.
They would also like to thank
Rev. Stan for his constant and unstinting support, and the doctors and nurses at Beech Hill Medical Centre, Wigan infirmary and the Wigan and Leigh Hospice who provided unbelievable
care and compassion.
Also to Warren and the staff at England's chemist who gave such fantastic service at any time,
and all those kind people
who stood in the pouring rain at Wigan Parish Church who
couldn't get in because of the
Coronavirus restrictions.
God bless you all.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 15, 2020