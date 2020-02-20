|
MEEHAN
Peacefully after a short illness on 14th February 2020.
TADGH aged 76 years.
Beloved husband of Eileen, devoted dad of Dominic and Kieran. Dear father in law of Cathy and Eleanor.
Much loved and cherished grandad of Joe, Tom, Anna and Nancy.
Loved brother of Maura (Deceased), Seamus and Michael and sadly missed brother in law of Ann and Michael,
dear uncle and friend to many.
'May He Rest in Peace'
Fortified by the Rites of The Holy Mother Church. Requiem Mass will be offered Tuesday 25th February 2020 at St Patrick's Church, Scholes at 1.30pm followed by interment at
Gidlow Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Macmillan c/o the family.
Reposing at his home on Sunday and Monday the 23rd and 24th of February between 5pm and 8pm.
House private on Tuesday morning.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 20, 2020