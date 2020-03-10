|
|
|
MEEHAN
The family of the late
Tadhg Meehan, wish to express their deep appreciation to those who have offered such kindness, support and messages of sympathy and comfort over the last few weeks.
Eileen, Dominic, Kieran and all the family especially wish to thank Fr. Ian O'Shea, Fr. John Aherne and
Fr. Eugene McGullicuddy.
Sincere thanks and appreciation also to the staff at Wigan Infirmary and the Macmillan Nurses who looked after Tadhg with such
care & compassion.
Thanks to all at R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd, especially to Nicola for all their help and support.
Your many acts of kindness and sympathy continue to be a
great comfort to us in our
time of sorrow.
Holy mass will be offered
for your intentions.
Eileen, Dominic, Kieran & Family
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 10, 2020