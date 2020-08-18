|
|
|
McDONALD
And of Hindley Green
Terence
(Terry Mack) Who passed away on
31st July 2020, aged 79 years.
Dear Dad, much loved Grandad,
Great Grandad, Uncle
and a loving Brother.
Also a special friend of many.
Funeral service and Cremation
will take place on Friday 21st
August 2020 in Howe Bridge
Crematorium Chapel at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only please.
All enquiries to
Alan Jones Funerals Directors Limited, Danesbrook House,
21 Ladies Lane, Hindley, Wigan,
WN2 2QA. Tel: 01942 525504
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Aug. 18, 2020