|
|
|
Charles Terrence Ryan
(Terry) Terry peacefully passed away at home surrounded by
his loving family,
on Wednesday 5th February 2020,
aged 93 years.
Devoted husband of
Margaret (Deceased).
A very loving dad to Bernard, David, Janet and Paul.
A much loved father in law, Grandfather, Great Grandfather.
A devoted Brother, Uncle and friend to everyone he met.
Terry will be deeply missed by all but he will never be forgotten.
Family flowers only please. Donations to be given to
Wigan & Leigh Hospice care of family or Undertakers.
Funeral will take place on Friday 14th February 2020, at 9.30am, St.Andrews CofE Church then Wigan Crematorium at Ince.
All will be welcome to join the family to celebrate Terry's life at Sacred Heart Club,
Throstlenest Avenue from 11am.
All enquiries to
McGuire's funeralcare,
Linley house, 177 Gidlow lane,
Wigan
01942 825554
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 11, 2020