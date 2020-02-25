|
|
|
Charles Terrence Ryan Terry's family would like to thank all family, friends and colleagues for their support during Dad's illness.
Thank you for all cards, flowers and donations. All donations will go to Wigan & Leigh Hospice, they now have reached just over £900. The doctors, counselling, hospice specialist nurses and the wonderful hospice in the home made a massive difference to Dad, he loved seeing them, and thank you for support given to family.
Thanks to all who attended the funeral and Keith Buckley who presided over the service, it was just how we wanted it and reflected Dad's life very well.
Thanks to all the doctors and staff at Beech Hill Medical Practice for the care shown to Dad and also everyone at Englands Chemist
for sorting meds out, often
on the last minute!
To all the professionals who have dealt with Dad over the duration of his illness, paramedics, doctors, nurses, district nurses & social workers, thank you very much.
Care Choice North West, your tender loving care of Terry was amazing, you let us all be comfortable at work to leave Dad with his carers, knowing we could trust you to do what we needed doing. You all became part of
Dad's family and he was happy
with you all...thank you all.
Thanks to McGuires funeral care for your dignified care of our
Dad and supporting the family.
Finally a massive Thank you to Dad's sister Val & her husband Lawrence, you have been with us all the way through the times Dad has needed support, you are very special, and we all love you.
God bless you all.
Bernard, David, Janet & Paul
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 25, 2020