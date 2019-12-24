|
|
|
DICKENS Suddenly on
14th December 2019.
TERRY
aged 73 years.
Devoted husband and soulmate
of the late Margaret.
Much loved and cherished dad of Neil. Very dear father in law of Rita.
Wonderful grandad of Thomas and Joshua. A loving brother,
brother in law and friend to many.
Requiem Mass will be offered on Thursday 2nd January 2020 at
St Marys RC Church,
Standishgate at 12.00Noon
followed by interment at
Gidlow Cemetery.
Flowers welcome.
All enquires to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd.
Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road,Pemberton,Wigan.
Tel (01942) 222156.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Dec. 24, 2019