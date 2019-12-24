Home

POWERED BY

Services
R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Pemberton, Wigan)
Halliwell House, 758/768 Ormskirk Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN5 8BB
01942 222156
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Dickens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry Dickens

Notice Condolences

Terry Dickens Notice
DICKENS Suddenly on
14th December 2019.
TERRY
aged 73 years.

Devoted husband and soulmate
of the late Margaret.
Much loved and cherished dad of Neil. Very dear father in law of Rita.
Wonderful grandad of Thomas and Joshua. A loving brother,
brother in law and friend to many.

Requiem Mass will be offered on Thursday 2nd January 2020 at
St Marys RC Church,
Standishgate at 12.00Noon
followed by interment at
Gidlow Cemetery.
Flowers welcome.

All enquires to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd.
Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road,Pemberton,Wigan.
Tel (01942) 222156.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -