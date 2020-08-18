|
|
|
Buckley Who passed away on
30th July 2020
in Wigan Royal Infirmary
And of Hindley
Thomas
Aged 97 years
The beloved Husband
of the late Marion.
A dearly loved Dad, Grandad, Great Grandad and Great Great Grandad
Funeral service and cremation will take place on Friday 21st August 2020 in Howe Bridge Crematorium Chapel at 10am.
Flowers welcome, donations if desired to Wigan and Leigh Hospice c/o the family
All enquiries to:
Alan Jones
Funerals Directors Limited
Danesbrook House,
21 Ladies Lane, Hindley,
Wigan, WN2 2QA.
Tel: 01942 525504
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Aug. 18, 2020