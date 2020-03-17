|
|
|
CLARKE Thomas Peacefully on 6th March 2020 aged 91 Thomas.
Beloved husband of the
late Joan, much loved dad, grandad, great grandad,
father-in-law and friend.
Thomas will be sadly missed
by all those who knew him.
Good night and God bless Dad.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday 24th March 2020 at 11am at St Mary's, Lowe House
followed by interment
at St Helen's Cemetery.
Family flowers only, donations
if desired to Wigan and Leigh Hospice.
All enquiries to
F W Marsh, 55 Main Street,
Billinge, WN5 7HA.
Tel 01744 892260
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 17, 2020