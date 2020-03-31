|
|
|
Griffiths Thomas Neville Nev of Golborne, peacefully passed away
28th March at
Wigan & Leigh Hospice.
A cherished brother to Eileen and Brother in Law to Alan.
Nev, a loving uncle to
Amanda & Charlotte.
The funeral will take place at Wigan Crematorium,
Tuesday 7th April at 16:00, immediate family only.
Donations in lieu of flowers to the hospice in memory of Nev.
For all enquiries please contact McGuires Co-op Funeralcare, Gidlow Lane, Wigan, 01942 825554
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 31, 2020