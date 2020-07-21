Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 29, 2020
11:00
St Helens Crematorium
Thomas Ledson Notice
LEDSON Thomas Arthur Peacefully on
Tuesday 14th July 2020,
Tom
Aged 77 years.
Reunited with his loving wife Sandra, much loved dad of Tom, Vicky and Emma. A much loved grandad who will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
A funeral service for family members only will take place on Wednesday 29th July at St Helens Crematorium at 11-00am. The funeral procession will be leaving from Smethurst Hall Park.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to
Lewy Body Society c/o the family.
All enquiries c/o
W Banks,
Sefton Villa,
Sefton Road,
Orrell WN5 8UP.
Tel: 01695 622272
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on July 21, 2020
