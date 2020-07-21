|
LEDSON Thomas Arthur Peacefully on
Tuesday 14th July 2020,
Tom
Aged 77 years.
Reunited with his loving wife Sandra, much loved dad of Tom, Vicky and Emma. A much loved grandad who will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
A funeral service for family members only will take place on Wednesday 29th July at St Helens Crematorium at 11-00am. The funeral procession will be leaving from Smethurst Hall Park.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to
Lewy Body Society c/o the family.
All enquiries c/o
W Banks,
Sefton Villa,
Sefton Road,
Orrell WN5 8UP.
Tel: 01695 622272
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on July 21, 2020