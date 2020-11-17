|
|
|
Berka Tom Died peacefully after a short illness whilst at home 1st November 2020, with his devoted wife Fran at his side.
Tom was a dearly loved Husband to Fran & Stepfather to Jen & James. Brother to Linda & Steven and a cherished Son to Franc & Brenda.
Tom will be sadly missed by all his friends, colleagues and family.
The funeral service will take place at Wigan Crematorium Wednesday 18th November at 2pm. The family have requested attendees not to wear black,
family flowers only and donations in memory of Tom to The Christie, care of the immediate family.
Dignified arrangements are being taken care of by McGuires Co-op Funeralcare, Gidlow Lane, Wigan 01942 825554.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 17, 2020