HALSALL Passed peacefully at home
on 13th December 2019.
TOM ALFRED
aged 80 years.
Beloved husband of Norma
and a dearly loved dad,
grandad and great grandad.
The funeral service
will be held at
St Michael and All Angels
Church, Wigan
on Friday 27th December 2019
at 12.30pm followed by committal at Wigan Crematorium.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired in memory
of Tom to the B.H.F c/o
the funeral directors.

All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd.
Whitley House,439 Gidlow Lane, Beech Hill,Wigan.
Tel (01942) 829200.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Dec. 24, 2019
