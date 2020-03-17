Home

R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Wigan)
Windsor House, 232 Scholes
Wigan, Lancashire WN1 3NH
01942 820526
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
13:00
St David's Church
Haigh
Resources
Tommy Heyes Notice
HEYES Passed away peacefully on
9th March 2020 and
of Whelley, Wigan.
Formerly of Aspull.
TOMMY
aged 80 years.
Beloved husband of Pauline, devoted dad of Janet and John and a wonderful grandad of Thomas.
Dedicated wrestling coach and friend to many.
Funeral service will take place on Friday 27th March 2020 at 1.00pm at St David's Church, Haigh, followed by interment in
the churchyard.
No flowers by request,
donations if desired to
The Smile Project at
Sunshine House
c/o the funeral director.
All enquires to R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. 232 Scholes, Wigan. Tel (01942)820526 www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 17, 2020
