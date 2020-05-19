Home

Vera Ashton

Vera Ashton Notice
ASHTON Peacefully at home
on 10th May 2020,

Vera,
aged 77 years.

She will be sadly missed by her sons, Phillip, Paul and Anthony
and her grandchildren and
great grandchildren.

A private funeral service
will take place at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Wednesday 27th May
at 2-30pm, with immediate family only to attend.

Any donations in lieu of flowers
can be made to a charity of
your own choice.

All enquiries to
R Banks and Son Funerals,
1 Grove Lane, Standish. WN6 0ES
Tel 01257 422011
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on May 19, 2020
