ASHTON Peacefully at home
on 10th May 2020,
Vera,
aged 77 years.
She will be sadly missed by her sons, Phillip, Paul and Anthony
and her grandchildren and
great grandchildren.
A private funeral service
will take place at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Wednesday 27th May
at 2-30pm, with immediate family only to attend.
Any donations in lieu of flowers
can be made to a charity of
your own choice.
All enquiries to
R Banks and Son Funerals,
1 Grove Lane, Standish. WN6 0ES
Tel 01257 422011
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on May 19, 2020