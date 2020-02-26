Home

Middleton & Wood
Rosebridge Way
Wigan, Lancashire WN1 3DG
01942 242876
Funeral
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
14:00
Ince Parish Church
Committal
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
15:00
Wigan Crematorium
Vera Dalton Notice
DALTON Vera Of Higher Ince
Aged 86 years, passed away on 17th February after a long illness bravely fought.
Wife of Brian, Mum, Nan,
Great Nan, Sister and Aunt.
Funeral to be held on 5th March
at 2.00pm at Ince Parish Church followed by committal at 3.00pm at Wigan Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations to Carrington Court Nursing Home c/o Middleton & Wood Funeral Directors, Rosebridge Way.
Thanks to the staff at
Wigan Hospital and to
Carrington Court, Hindley.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 26, 2020
