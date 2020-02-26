|
DALTON Vera Of Higher Ince
Aged 86 years, passed away on 17th February after a long illness bravely fought.
Wife of Brian, Mum, Nan,
Great Nan, Sister and Aunt.
Funeral to be held on 5th March
at 2.00pm at Ince Parish Church followed by committal at 3.00pm at Wigan Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations to Carrington Court Nursing Home c/o Middleton & Wood Funeral Directors, Rosebridge Way.
Thanks to the staff at
Wigan Hospital and to
Carrington Court, Hindley.
