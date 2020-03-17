Home

Alan Jones Funeral Directors (Hindley, Wigan)
Danesbrook House, 21 Ladies Lane
Wigan, Lancashire WN2 2QA
01942 525504
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
15:00
Howe Bridge Crematorium Chapel
Vera Kennerly Notice
Kennerly Who passed away on
9th March 2020
peacefully in hospital
and of Hindley Green
and Platt Bridge.

Vera
Aged 74 years

The beloved Wife of the late Fred,
dearest Sister of the late John
and a good friend and neighbour.

Funeral service and
cremation will take place on
Tuesday 24th March 2020 in
Howe Bridge Crematorium Chapel at 3pm. No flowers by request, donations if desired to
Wigan and Leigh Hospice.

All enquiries to
Alan Jones Funerals Directors Limited, Danesbrook House,
21 Ladies Lane, Hindley, Wigan, WN2 2QA, Tel: 01942 525504
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 17, 2020
