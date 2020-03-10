|
|
|
Moss Vera Aged: 96 years.
Sister of the late Annie Moss.
Died: 4th March 2020.
The Funeral Service will be held in the Parish Church of St David's, Haigh on Tuesday 17th March at 10:30am. Followed by committal at Wigan Crematorium at 11:30am.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if so desired, to
St. David's Church, Haigh.
All enquiries to Bolton's Funeral Service 27a Haigh Road,
Aspull, Wigan WN2 1LB
Tel; 01942 831262
www.boltonsfunerals.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 10, 2020