GLADWIN Peacefully in Derby Royal Hospital
on 24th January, 2020
VICTOR
Aged 76 years
Dearly loved brother of
Dorothy and David,
Brother-in-law of Jackie,
Uncle of David and Vicky
and cherished friend of Zara.
The funeral service will take
place at Markeaton Crematorium, Derby on Thursday 13th February at 10.40am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations to:
Ward 402 Derby Royal Hospital.
All Enquiries:-
A.W.Lymn Funeral Directors
Meek House
521 Burton Road
Derby, DE23 6FY
Tel: 01332 913 112
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 4, 2020
