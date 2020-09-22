|
|
|
KIRK Peacefully on
18th September 2020,
Vincent,
aged 73 years.
Beloved husband of Lynda,
much loved Dad of Dave and Angie, loving Grandad of Vinnie and Ozzie, a good friend to many and
stalwart of Wigan RUFC.
Due to current restrictions,
a private funeral service will
be held for family and
close friends only.
Any donations in memory of Vincent may be made to
The Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries to
Edwards Funeral Directors,
Holmwood, 11a Dicconson Terrace, Wigan. WN1 2AA.
Tel 01942 821215
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 22, 2020