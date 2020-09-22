Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Funeral Directors
11a Dicconson Terrace
Wigan, Lancashire WN1 2AA
01942 821215
Resources
More Obituaries for Vincent Kirk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vincent Kirk

Notice Condolences

Vincent Kirk Notice
KIRK Peacefully on
18th September 2020,
Vincent,
aged 73 years.
Beloved husband of Lynda,
much loved Dad of Dave and Angie, loving Grandad of Vinnie and Ozzie, a good friend to many and
stalwart of Wigan RUFC.
Due to current restrictions,
a private funeral service will
be held for family and
close friends only.
Any donations in memory of Vincent may be made to
The Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries to
Edwards Funeral Directors,
Holmwood, 11a Dicconson Terrace, Wigan. WN1 2AA.
Tel 01942 821215
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -