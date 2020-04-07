|
Lucas Wilfred On 2nd April 2020, peacefully in hospital, Wilf, aged 76 years.
Loving husband of Pauline,
devoted dad of Janet and Ian, father in law of Karen and the late Paul, much loved pops of Keira and Rhianna and the late Ben.
Service and
private family committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Tuesday 14th April at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for Wigan and Leigh Hospice may be sent c/o
The Livesey Funeral Service,
Church Street, Horwich
Tel 01204 696311.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Apr. 7, 2020