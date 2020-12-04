Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ascension Funerals & Memorials inc Cliff Small Funeral Service (Garstang)
5 & 6 Pringle Court, Thomas's Weind
Preston, Lancashire PR3 1LN
01995 605548
Resources
More Obituaries for William Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Allen

Notice Condolences

William Allen Notice
ALLEN William (Bill) The family regret to announce the death of William (Bill) Allen on 24th November, at the age of 88.
Bill was a much loved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He died peacefully in hospital.
Originally from Wigan, Bill lived out his last years in Lytham St Annes with his wife Mary. Previously he had lived for many years in Garstang, and prior to that in Barton & Broughton.
The funeral service will be held on 14 December at 2.00pm
Attendance is limited due to Covid restrictions, but the service will be webcast.
Donations in lieu of flowers please to The Alzheimer's Society
All enquiries to Robert & Kathryn Caunce, Ascension & Cliff Small Funerals, 5-6 Pringle Court, Thomas's Weind, Garstang PR3 1LN Tel: 01995 605548
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Dec. 4, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ascension Funerals & Memorials inc Cliff Small Funeral Service (Garstang)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -