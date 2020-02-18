Home

William Barton Notice
BARTON Peacefully in
Lakeside Nursing Home
on 11th February 2020
WILLIAM (BILL)
aged 96 years.
Bill will be sadly missed by all his loving family and friends.

The funeral service will be held at St John The Divine Church, Pemberton on Tuesday 25th February 2020 at 1.00pm followed by committal in the churchyard.

No flowers by request please, donations if desired for
Wigan & Leigh Hospice
c/o the funeral director.

All enquiries to R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Halliwell House,
Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan
Tel (01942) 222156.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 18, 2020
