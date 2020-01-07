|
BIRCHALL Passed away peacefully on the
27th December 2019
William Edward,
better known as Eddie.
Aged 75 years.
Loving husband of Rita,
dad to Antony and Mandy.
Much loved gramps to Louis,
Sam, Jane and Olivia,
and a great friend to many.
Eddie will be lovingly remembered and forever missed by all
of those who knew him.
Funeral Service to take place on Tuesday 14th January 2020 at 3.30pm at Wigan Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
The family request anyone who wishes to make a donation
in Eddie's Memory do so to
Wigan and Leigh Hospice.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd., Windsor House,
232 Scholes, Wigan, WN1 3NH. Tel. (01942) 820526. wwwrbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Jan. 7, 2020