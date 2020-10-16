Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bolton's Funeral Service (Aspull, Wigan)
27A Haigh Road, Haigh
Wigan, Lancashire WN2 1LB
01942 831262
Resources
More Obituaries for William Blan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Blan

Notice Condolences

William Blan Notice
BLAN Passed away peacefully
in Wigan Infirmary on
7th October 2020
and of New Springs.
William.
Aged 74 Years.
Dearly loved husband of Veronica, much loved dad of Alison, Beverley
and Cerrie. Devoted grandad to Max, Beatrice, Harriet, Harvey
and Henry. Brother to Jack
and a friend to many.
A private farewell
will be held at his home on
Tuesday 20th October 2020
at 10.30am, followed by a
service and committal at
Howe Bridge Crematorium
at 11.00 am.
Family flowers only.
Donations in William's memory
to 'British Heart Foundations'
care of the family.
The service will be available to watch live, at 10.50am, via the website 'Obitus'
Username: Yebo1916
Password: 122364
All enquiries to
Bolton's Funeral Service
27a Haigh Road,
Aspull, Wigan
WN2 1LB
Tel; 01942 831262
www.boltonsfunerals.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Oct. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -