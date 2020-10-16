|
|
|
BLAN Passed away peacefully
in Wigan Infirmary on
7th October 2020
and of New Springs.
William.
Aged 74 Years.
Dearly loved husband of Veronica, much loved dad of Alison, Beverley
and Cerrie. Devoted grandad to Max, Beatrice, Harriet, Harvey
and Henry. Brother to Jack
and a friend to many.
A private farewell
will be held at his home on
Tuesday 20th October 2020
at 10.30am, followed by a
service and committal at
Howe Bridge Crematorium
at 11.00 am.
Family flowers only.
Donations in William's memory
to 'British Heart Foundations'
care of the family.
The service will be available to watch live, at 10.50am, via the website 'Obitus'
Username: Yebo1916
Password: 122364
All enquiries to
Bolton's Funeral Service
27a Haigh Road,
Aspull, Wigan
WN2 1LB
Tel; 01942 831262
www.boltonsfunerals.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Oct. 16, 2020