|
|
|
Dawber William Passed away peacefully
in hospital on 6th April 2020
aged 85 years.
Beloved husband of the late Therese. Dearly loved father of Bernadette, Anthony and Angela, much loved father in law to Joe, granddad to Claire, David
and Mark, uncle and friend.
A graveside service for family
only will take place at
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
in Wrightington on
Monday 20th April 2020 at 10:30pm. Family flowers only
Donations if desired to be sent
to a
in memory of William
All enquires to
McGuires Funeralcare,
Gidlow Lane,
01942 825554
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Apr. 14, 2020