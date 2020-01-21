|
|
|
DOUGLAS Peacefully on 9th January 2020
at home with his loving family by his side.
William (Bill)
Aged 86 years
Much loved husband
to the late June.
Loving Dad to
William, Dawn and Jayne.
A devoted Grandad and
Great Grandad.
Bill will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service to be held on Wednesday 29th January 2020
at Howebridge Crematorium
at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Wigan and Leigh Hospice
c/o and all enq to:
Middleton and Wood Funeral Services, Market St, Hindley, Wigan, WN2 3AA.
01942 255261
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Jan. 21, 2020