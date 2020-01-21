Home

POWERED BY

Services
Middleton & Wood
119-121 Market Street
Wigan, Lancashire WN2 3AE
01942 255261
Resources
More Obituaries for William Douglas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Douglas

Notice Condolences

William Douglas Notice
DOUGLAS Peacefully on 9th January 2020
at home with his loving family by his side.
William (Bill)
Aged 86 years
Much loved husband
to the late June.
Loving Dad to
William, Dawn and Jayne.
A devoted Grandad and
Great Grandad.
Bill will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service to be held on Wednesday 29th January 2020
at Howebridge Crematorium
at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Wigan and Leigh Hospice
c/o and all enq to:
Middleton and Wood Funeral Services, Market St, Hindley, Wigan, WN2 3AA.
01942 255261
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -