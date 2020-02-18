|
|
|
FIDDLER William (Bill) Passed away in Wigan Infirmary on 10th February 2020,
aged 84 years.
Beloved husband of Elizabeth, dearly loved father of Damian, John, Michael and Magdalen (deceased). Loved Grandad of George, Matthew, Daniel,
Lauren and Jessica.
Requiem Mass will be offered at
St James' Church, Orrell on Friday 21st February at 12 noon, followed by interment at Gidlow Cemetery.
No flowers please, donations if desired to The Dementia Society c/o the funeral directors.
All enquiries to
R Banks and Son Funerals Ltd,
Halliwell House,
758-768 Ormskirk Rd,
Pemberton, Wigan,
Tel 01942 222156
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Feb. 18, 2020