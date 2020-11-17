|
|
|
GILL On 5th November 2020 at his home in Standish Lower Ground
William Aged 82 years
The beloved husband of the late Ada, much loved dad of James, Sharon, Alison and Amanda,
dear father in law, much loved
grandad and great grandad.
Forever in our thoughts
and hearts.
Funeral service and
cremation will take place on
Thursday 26th November 2020 in Wigan Crematorium Chapel
at 2pm.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired to the
British Heart Foundation
c/o the family.
All enquiries to
Alan Jones Funeral Directors
Ashland House
87 Old Road
Ashton in Makerfield
Tel 01942 271824
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 17, 2020