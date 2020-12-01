Home

POWERED BY

Services
R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Pemberton, Wigan)
Halliwell House, 758/768 Ormskirk Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN5 8BB
01942 222156
Resources
More Obituaries for William Harrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Harrison

Notice Condolences

William Harrison Notice
Harrison Suddenly at his home
on 17th November 2020,
William (Bill), aged 89 years.
Loving and devoted husband
of the late Bette, much loved
dad of Ann and Anthony, dear
father in law of Gerard and
Karen and cherished grandad
of Emma, Robert and Claire.
Bill will be greatly missed by
all his loving family, friends
and neighbours.
The funeral service will take place
at St Patrick's R/C Church on
Friday 18th December at 11-00am
followed by interment at
Gidlow Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired can be made
to Wigan and Leigh Hospice.
All enquiries to R Banks and Son
Funerals Ltd, Halliwell House,
758-768 Ormskirk Rd,
Pemberton, Wigan, WN5 8BB.
Tel 01942 222156
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Dec. 1, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -