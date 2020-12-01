|
|
|
Harrison Suddenly at his home
on 17th November 2020,
William (Bill), aged 89 years.
Loving and devoted husband
of the late Bette, much loved
dad of Ann and Anthony, dear
father in law of Gerard and
Karen and cherished grandad
of Emma, Robert and Claire.
Bill will be greatly missed by
all his loving family, friends
and neighbours.
The funeral service will take place
at St Patrick's R/C Church on
Friday 18th December at 11-00am
followed by interment at
Gidlow Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired can be made
to Wigan and Leigh Hospice.
All enquiries to R Banks and Son
Funerals Ltd, Halliwell House,
758-768 Ormskirk Rd,
Pemberton, Wigan, WN5 8BB.
Tel 01942 222156
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Dec. 1, 2020