William Hilton

William Hilton Notice
HILTON Peacefully on 2nd March 2020.
WILLIAM
aged 88 years.
Beloved husband of the late Jean.
Loving dad of Susan and Malcolm,
dear father in law of Ivor and Denise loved grandad of Christopher and Sian and
great grandad of Connor.
William will be sadly missed.
Funeral Service will take place
on Monday 16th March 2020
at 2.30pm at Wigan
Crematorium Chapel.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (funerals) Ltd.,
Whitley House, 438 Gidlow Lane,
Beech Hill, Wigan, WN6 7PN.
Tel. (01942) 829200.
wwwrbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 10, 2020
