|
|
|
Meadows On 7th April 2020 at Home
and of Hindley
William
Aged 88 years.
The dearly loved Husband of
the late Teresa.
A loving Father of
John, Janet and Paul.
A Loving Father in law Grandad and Great Grandad.
A Private Graveside Service
will take place on Friday
24th April 2020 at 2.00pm
at Hindley Cemetery.
Family flowers only.
Donation please to
British Heart Foundation
c/o Family.
All enquiries to
Alan Jones
Funerals Directors Limited,
Danesbrook House,
21 Ladies Lane, Hindley,
Wigan, WN2 2QA.
Tel: 01942 525504
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Apr. 21, 2020