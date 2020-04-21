Home

Alan Jones Funeral Directors (Hindley, Wigan)
Danesbrook House, 21 Ladies Lane
Wigan, Lancashire WN2 2QA
01942 525504
William Meadows

William Meadows Notice
Meadows On 7th April 2020 at Home
and of Hindley

William
Aged 88 years.

The dearly loved Husband of
the late Teresa.
A loving Father of
John, Janet and Paul.
A Loving Father in law Grandad and Great Grandad.

A Private Graveside Service
will take place on Friday
24th April 2020 at 2.00pm
at Hindley Cemetery.

Family flowers only.
Donation please to
British Heart Foundation
c/o Family.

All enquiries to
Alan Jones
Funerals Directors Limited,
Danesbrook House,
21 Ladies Lane, Hindley,
Wigan, WN2 2QA.
Tel: 01942 525504
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Apr. 21, 2020
