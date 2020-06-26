Home

Alan Jones Funeral Directors
Danesbrook House, 21 Ladies Lane
Wigan, Lancashire WN2 2QA
01942 525504
William Pilkington Notice
Pilkington Who passed away on
21st June 2020 at his home in Hindley, surrounded
by his loving family.

William
Aged 88 years.

The loving Husband of Eileen.
Much loved Dad of Susan, William, Karen, Jeffrey and Eileen.
A devoted Grandad and
Great Grandad.

Funeral service will take place on Thursday 2nd July, in Hindley Cemetery at 10.30 am.

Flowers welcome or
donations if desired to
Alzheimer's UK c/o the family.

All enquiries to;
Alan Jones
Funeral Directors Limited,
Danesbrook House,
21 Ladies Lane, Hindley,
Wigan, WN2 2QA
Tel: 01942 525504
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on June 26, 2020
